|
|
RATTHAUS, Suzanne Suzanne D. Ratthaus, 93, of Alpharetta, passed December 24, 2019. Mrs. Ratthaus was active in the community where she served as president of the Atlanta chapter of City of Hope and was a volunteer at the Carter Center for over 25 years. She enjoyed world travel, socializing with family and friends, playing mahjong, knitting sweaters and trying new restaurants. Suzanne was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by her family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Dennis Ratthaus; and sons, Lee and Marc Ratthaus. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Walker (Ron); grandchildren, Dawne Walker, Ross Walker (Michelle); and great-grandchildren, Nathan and Jack Walker. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to City of Hope, Agape Hospice or Compassionate Friends. Graveside services will be Friday, December 27, at 1 o'clock, at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Brad Levenberg officiating.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 27, 2019