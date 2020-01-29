|
|
TEFFT (SAMMONS), Suzanne Suzanne Sammons Tefft of Alpharetta, GA passed away Jan. 27, 2020. She was born May 1, 1933 in Parkersburg, WV and was preceded in death by her loving husband, Col. Howard E. Tefft, USAF (Ret), her parents, Herbert Wooten Sammons and Louise Lambert Sammons, her three brothers, Herbert Wooten Sammons, Jr., John Lambert Sammons, and Harry Camel Sammons. She attended De Sales Heights Academy where she was an accomplished pianist, graduated from Parkersburg High School, and earned an Associate Degree from Ohio University. She was a registered medical technologist, having worked in the Hematology Lab at Emory University Hospital and a local private laboratory in the Atlanta area. She was also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Georgia. Mrs. Tefft is survived by her son, Wallace Gage Barker, Jr. and wife Katherine, daughter Anne Sammons Barker Peacock and husband Earl, grandchildren: Sarah Anne Peacock, Laura Sammons Kuhl, Rachel Louise Scott, Joshua Gage Barker, Madeline Barker Lubin, Griffin Gage Barker, stepsons Howard E Tefft, Jr. and wife Carol, Kirk E. Tefft and wife Barbara, and step grandson, Howard E. Tefft, III, and Chad Hess. Additional survivors included 7 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Tefft was a long-time member of Roswell First Baptist Church and was an active lifetime member of the Republican Party in local and national politics. Mrs. Tefft had a deep interest in genealogy and, having traced her ancestors back to the 1600's, was a member of the Colonial Dames, Daughters of the Confederacy, Daughters of the American Colonists, Daughters of the American Revolution, Dames of the Court of Honor, and Daughters of 1812 where she held many offices. Services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Roswell First Baptist Church located at 710 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, GA 30007. Family and friends will be received on Jan. 30, at the church from 1 PM - 2 PM. The service will be immediately following in the church sanctuary at 2 PM. Internment in National Cemetery, Canton, GA. In addition to flowers, donations may be sent to the Martha Stewart Bulloch Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Marcheta Knight Weitz Scholarship Fund. Contact information: Mrs. Donna Owens, Treasurer Martha Stewart Bulloch Chapter DAR. 2470 Stonington Road, Dunwoody Ga 30338-1626.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 29, 2020