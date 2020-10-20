Suzanne White went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday October 17, 2020. Her husband Chris and her three boys were by her side when she died. Her family very much appreciates all the love and support that she received in the last weeks of her life. Suzanne was born on November 16, 1941 to Harold and Adeleen Cuthbert in Abington, Pennsylvania and grew up in Cheshire, Connecticut. Suzanne was a cheerleader, a stylish high achiever and a big sister to her brother, Scott, a high school and college quarterback and Marine Corps officer. After attending college at Green Mountain in Vermont, Suzanne made her way to New York City to make a name for herself in the fashion industry. She worked as a buyer for Bonwit Teller and Bloomingdales. She met Chris White, then an up and coming executive at IBM, at a weekend getaway in the Hamptons. They married in April 1969. Chris and Suzanne later moved to the Philadelphia Main Line. They had two boys, Christopher and Colin, and she would later adopt her nephew, Josh. After attending a seminar on marriage and family life God's way and hearing about having a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, Suzanne received the grace of God in Jesus Christ by inviting Jesus into her heart. As with most things, Chris wisely followed Suzanne's lead, and after investigating the proofs for the Resurrection, he too committed his life to Christ. Hearing God's call to discipleship, Suzanne and Chris left corporate jobs in Philadelphia and joined Executive Ministries founded by Arthur DeMoss. In 1980, they moved to Atlanta to start the new office. Suzanne never saw the house they would move to, but, true to form, she got to work pulling up the powder blue shag carpet and painting the brick exterior. Over time, she transformed her modest house into a beautiful home and painted most of the artwork that hung in her home. After a few years in Atlanta, Chris and Suzanne started The Friday Morning Men's Fellowship with Chris reaching out to the men and teaching them the scriptures and Suzanne serving as editor in chief of his lessons. Every summer for seven years in the eighties, they would travel to Colorado State University and the Institute Of Biblical Studies. Suzanne studied alongside Chris and informally earned her own "master's degree." Suzanne and Chris were partners in ministry. They expanded The Friday Morning Men's Fellowship into Leadership Ministries and Leadership Development Companies. Suzanne loved working with clients to help them develop a life and career plan consistent with their God-given talents. However, Suzanne would probably say her most important contribution was prayer and serving as editor, advisor and encourager to Chris. Suzanne never sought any recognition for the endless advice and encouragement to her family – and Leadership Ministries. Chris always said that although he taught men to deal with tough marriages, Suzanne made his easy. Suzanne was intelligent, a great listener, had the heart of a servant, and made sure that everything was done with elegance. She will be missed by her family and friends even as we celebrate her life and her return home. Suzanne is survived by her devoted husband Chris, her three boys: Christopher (Jennifer), Colin (Norah) and Josh and her 5 grandchildren: Lindsay, Caroline, Ian, Sarah and Jeremiah, her sister-in-law, Nancy Cuthbert, and her niece Kelly Licciardi (Frank) and nephew David Cuthbert and great niece Bradlei Cuthbert. She was preceded in death by her brother Scott. There will be a graveside service at Arlington Cemetery, 201 Mt. Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs on Saturday, Oct 24th at 9:30 AM (all are welcome, please come) followed by a celebration of life at Church of the Redeemer, 5185 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, at 11:00 AM. Limited seating will be available. Please go to the church website for more information. An online connection will also be available for those interested. The family will receive guests at their home following the service - 525 Dogwood Valley Dr. Atlanta, GA 30342. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Suzanne White Leadership Ministries Foundation.