PARADISE (COBB), Svanhilde Svanhilde Cobb Paradise of Newnan went to be with Jesus on March 2, 2020 after a short illness. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckoon.com. The services will be held at New Lebanon Baptist Church, 1674 Wagers Mill Rd, Newnan, GA. March9, 2020. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM The Memorial Celebration Service will follow at 11:00 AM & luncheon will be in the fellowship hall at 12:00. McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory, Newnan, GA (770) 253-4580.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2020
