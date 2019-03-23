BODDIE, Sybil Ann Sybil Ann Boddie, age 75, passed away peacefully from complications associated with Frontotemporal Dementia on March 21, 2019. She was born on April 29, 1943 to John and Nellie Lee Mathis. She graduated valedictorian in 1960 from St. Joseph School, Pensacola, Florida, and obtained her bachelor's degree from Fisk University, Nashville, Tennessee in 1964. She married her husband of 51 years on February 24, 1968. She briefly worked for the Baltimore Department of Social Services, and her husband's medical consulting company. Sybil was known for her self-determination, her wit, her wisdom, and her compassion. She adored children. She never pampered, but somehow always had what you needed and was always willing to give it, whether it was a book, a poem, or an idea. She was a teacher, not by profession but by example. An encounter with her was always memorable. She was able to hold onto all of her loving qualities until the day she departed. Sybil is survived by her husband, William L. Boddie, MD, her son William L. Boddie II, daughter-in-law Roxanne, granddaughter Danielle, grandsons Jonathan and Jordan, granddaughter-in-law Isabella, great granddaughter Belle Rose, and nieces Camille Mathis, Jill Mathis, Sharon McIntosh, and nephew Donald Roberts. The family will receive friends and guests for a Celebration of Life at 2660 Peachtree Rd on Monday, March 25 from 5-8 PM. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019