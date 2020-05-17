|
DEACON, Sybil Sybil Pate Deacon, age 81 of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Sybil was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Richard "Dick" Deacon and her parents, William and Lillie Mae Pate. She is survived by her daughter, Leah Williams, her son-in-law, Eric Williams, and grandchildren, Emily, Robert, and Anna Williams, her sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra and Clay Sorrow and Carolyne and Nick Kirkland, and several loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Sybil was born on the Pate Farm in Snellville, GA, and lived most of her adult life in Lawrenceville, GA. She was a member of St. Edward's Episcopal Church. She attended Emory at Oxford and graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. Sybil spent more than thirty years as an elementary educator, retiring as a 1st grade teacher for the Gwinnett County School System. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and Gwinnett Retired Educator's Association. Sybil enjoyed spending time with family, reading, singing and playing the piano. After retiring she found great pleasure in volunteering in the school system and researching the history of Snellville. A private graveside service honoring the life of Sybil will be held for family at the Snellville Historical Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled for a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Edward's Episcopal Church, 737 Moon Rd. Lawrenceville, GA 30046, Delta Kappa Gamma Beta Rho Chapter, 3916 White Oak Lane, Lilburn, GA 30047, or Gwinnett Retired Educators Scholarship Fund 245 Chandler Court Sugar Hill, GA 30518.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2020