Services
Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
6101 Lawrenceville Hwy
Tucker, GA 30084
(770) 564-2726
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
6101 Lawrenceville Hwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
6101 Lawrenceville Hwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Sybil Harrison Obituary
HARRISON, Sybil Sybil M. Harrison, age 90, of Johns Creek, Ga., passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Horace Harrison and is survived by her sons, Rodney Harrison of Johns Creek, Ga. and Scott Harrison of Norcross, Ga., her brothers and sisters-in-law, Benny Martin and Ronald and Rubye Martin, sisters and brothers-in-law, Yvonne Martin, Dolores Martin, Ada Harper, Barbara and Jerry Askew, Linda and Gerald Clark, Brenda and Johnny Garmon, Donna and Wendell Patton. Born in Lilburn, Ga., she was a member of Glover Baptist Church and later Lilburn First Baptist Church. Her funeral will be Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 12 noon in Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel with Chaplain Jason Owen officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Tucker, Ga. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to the at www.alz.org/georgia or by calling 404-728-1181. Condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 am until 12 noon at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 10, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -