MASHBURN, Sybil SYBIL MOORE MASHBURN, 94, wife of Charles M Mashburn, Jr and a longtime resident of Atlanta passed away peacefully on March 27th in Port Royal, SC. Born near Pamplico, SC, Sybil was the 8th of 9 girls and the last surviving sister. After moving to Charleston, she took a job with Delta Air Lines, where she met and married Charlie. Upon her marriage, Sybil moved to Atlanta where she remained for 68 years before returning to SC. She is survived by her daughter Nancy Mashburn-Reilley, son-in-law Michael Reilley, grandson Christopher Mashburn, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2020