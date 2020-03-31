Resources
More Obituaries for Sybil Mashburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sybil Mashburn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sybil Mashburn Obituary
MASHBURN, Sybil SYBIL MOORE MASHBURN, 94, wife of Charles M Mashburn, Jr and a longtime resident of Atlanta passed away peacefully on March 27th in Port Royal, SC. Born near Pamplico, SC, Sybil was the 8th of 9 girls and the last surviving sister. After moving to Charleston, she took a job with Delta Air Lines, where she met and married Charlie. Upon her marriage, Sybil moved to Atlanta where she remained for 68 years before returning to SC. She is survived by her daughter Nancy Mashburn-Reilley, son-in-law Michael Reilley, grandson Christopher Mashburn, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sybil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -