HALL, Sylvia Sylvia Hall, age 72, of Atlanta, GA, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was one of three sisters born to Sylvester and Jeanette Alford in Atlanta, GA. Sylvia graduated from Harper High School of Atlanta, GA and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in Education from Wayne State University in Detroit, MI. She retired from Standard Parking Company after 20 years of loyal service. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandson, Cinco. In her spare time, she was an avid gardener, loved decorating her home, and was a lover of racetrack horses. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Jeanette Alford and also her sister, Yvonne Alford. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Odie Hoover, sister, Louise Alford, niece, Jeannette Joy Alford, grandson, Odie Cinco Hoover, V, many cousins from the McCord and Alford families, sister friends from the Hoover and Cammon families and countless other friends. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her. Final arrangements are entrusted to Southern Cremations & Funerals at Holly Hill. A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, July 3, at 2:30 PM, at Marietta Educational Garden Center. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to plant a memorial garden in her honor. Donations to the garden may be made at https://everloved.com/life-of/sylvia-hall/donate/.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Marietta Educational Garden Center
Funeral services provided by
Southern Cremations & Funerals at Holly Hill
359 West Broad Street
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-6014
