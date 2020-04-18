|
LEIKIN, Sylvia Sylvia Leikin, of Atlanta, died on April 14, 2020 at the age of 99. She is survived by her three children, Celia Stell, Howard Leikin, and Steven Leikin, son- and daughters-in-law, Doug Stell, Terry Pellmar and Chiye Azuma; five grandchildren, Alan, David and Sarah Stell, Gretchen Degnan and Beth Lish; and two great-grandchildren, Emily and Megan Degnan. She is also survived by nephews and niece Michael, Stephen, Alan and Debra Cowen. Born in 1921 in New York City, she became a wartime bride during WWII to Paul Leikin. She was known for her kindness, courage in striving to become the person she wanted to be, and for helping others overcome difficulties. A lifelong, avid reader, she was instrumental in expanding library services and the construction of a new library building in the town of Nanuet, NY, where she raised her children. She worked as an administrative assistant in both a public school and community college, and later retired from a similar position with an engineering firm. Known for her dependability and attention to detail, she was also musical, enjoying Broadway show tunes and blessed with a beautiful singing voice. Subsequent to divorce, she eventually moved to Atlanta to be near her sister, Bette Cowen, who she dearly loved. She had a gift for forming strong bonds with people even as she became frailer with age. Her family and friends will miss her. Because of the current pandemic conditions, the family hopes to have a memorial gathering when possible at a later date. Cremation was handled by SouthCare Cremation and Funeral Society, of Alpharetta, GA. Please sign online guest book at Southcare.us.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 18, 2020