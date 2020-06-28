Sylvia McDonald

MCDONALD, Sylvia Winter Sylvia W. McDonald, age 82, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 after a brave battle with chronic kidney disease. She is survived by her daughter, Dana King and her grandchildren, Leah & Theodore "Teddy" King of Calhoun, GA. Others surviving her are her nephew, Keith "Buba" Wingo of Newnan, GA, her nieces Shannon Vanloo of Tyrone, GA, Sylvia Crow of Bogart, GA and Ruth Kersey of West Palm Beach, FL and Lois Harry of Daytona Beach, FL. Her brother, Rev. Joseph Winter, will officiate over a family service at Faith Deliverance Church in Winston, GA where he is the pastor and founder of the church and she was a member. Sylvia was a lovely southern lady born and raised in Atlanta, GA and will be greatly missed by her family and friends who greatly loved her.