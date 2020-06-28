Sylvia McDonald
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MCDONALD, Sylvia Winter Sylvia W. McDonald, age 82, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 after a brave battle with chronic kidney disease. She is survived by her daughter, Dana King and her grandchildren, Leah & Theodore "Teddy" King of Calhoun, GA. Others surviving her are her nephew, Keith "Buba" Wingo of Newnan, GA, her nieces Shannon Vanloo of Tyrone, GA, Sylvia Crow of Bogart, GA and Ruth Kersey of West Palm Beach, FL and Lois Harry of Daytona Beach, FL. Her brother, Rev. Joseph Winter, will officiate over a family service at Faith Deliverance Church in Winston, GA where he is the pastor and founder of the church and she was a member. Sylvia was a lovely southern lady born and raised in Atlanta, GA and will be greatly missed by her family and friends who greatly loved her.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Atlanta
1831 Peachtree Road NE,Suite B
Atlanta, GA 30309
4043513526
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved