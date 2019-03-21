Resources More Obituaries for Sylvia SHURLING Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sylvia SHURLING

Obituary

SHURLING, Sylvia Bowen The old woman who cut grass and worked in her yard everyday at her little yellow house at the end of West Cobb on Dallas Highway has gone to her Maker's garden in heaven four days after her 89th birthday. Sylvia Chapman Bowen Shurling was born in Pine Log, Bartow, Georgia on November 21, 1929 to Bertie Webb Bowen and Sylvester Chapman Bowen. After graduating from Pine Log High School she attended Reinhardt College where she met James Ray Shurling on the tennis court. Sylvia received 2 masters degrees in education from West Georgia College and attended 2 years of law school. She taught first and fourth grades beginning in Bartow County and then at Due West, McEachern, Compton, and Powder Springs Elementary in Cobb. After retirement she managed her daughter's law office and worked into her 80's. In 1973, Sylvia, Jimmy, and Judy were founding members of Due West United Methodist Church. Sylvia did everything there over the years including: taught Sunday school, sang in choir, supported the Boy Scouts, worked at Bible School, served on boards and participated in women's groups, raised and gave money, worked the Pumpkin Patch, and spent many nights at MUST Ministries with Jimmy serving and washing clothes for the homeless. At 89 she still taught Sunday school and led a women's bible study, took her great grandchildren to events and children's choir, and did not miss church services. Sylvia is survived by her son James W. Shurling and wife Loyce; Judith Shurling Smith and her husband Gil; grandchildren Luke and Levi Smith; and great grandchildren Gabriel and Allie Mae Smith. Sylvia died on November 25, 2018 after a brief illness with her family surrounding her. She donated her body to the Emory Medical School. Even in death she still teaches another generation. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 24 at 4:00pm at Due West United Methodist Church, 3956 Due West Road in Marietta, Georgia. All are invited. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to MUST Ministries of Marietta or to Murphy Harpst Children's Home of Cedartown. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019