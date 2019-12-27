Services
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
1163 Reynolds Street
Covington, GA 30015
(770) 786-6177
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Early Hope Church Ministries
129 Rocky Plains Road
Covington, GA
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Early Hope Church Ministries
1129 Rocky Plains Road
Covington, GA
Taurus Andrews Obituary
ANDREWS, Taurus Jarmaine Funeral Service for Mr. Taurus Jarmaine Andrews of Oxford, Georgia entered eternal rest on December 13, 2019. Services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Early Hope Church Ministries, 1129 Rocky Plains Road, Covington, Georgia, Rev. Kenneth L. Williams, Pastor, Reverend Dexter Mitchell, Eulogist, assisted by others. Interment, Lawnwood Memorial Park. He is survived by his mother, Mrs. Deborah Simmons; father, Mr. Oliver Sidwell, Jr.; Grandmother, Mrs. Lizzie Thomas; brothers, Mr. Nathan Andrews and Mr. Dorian Sidwell; sisters, Mrs. Felicia (Slyvester) White and Mrs. Sherricka (Tripp) Mckay and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The remains will lie in-state at the church from 11:00 AM until the hour of service. Family and friends will assemble at 7109 Green Acres Dr. at 12:00 PM. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc., 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 27, 2019
