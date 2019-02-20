UNDERWOOD, Tavia Tavia Hughes Underwood, 46, passed away on February 16 at her home in Peachtree Park in Atlanta. She was the wife of Ned Underwood and the mother of Bo (16), John (12) and Ford (12). Tavia grew up on Sycamore Street in Homerville, Georgia, and was the daughter of John and Gayle Hughes and the younger sister of John Hughes, Jr. She was fiercely proud of her family and her south Georgia hometown and always knew who she was and where she was from. After graduating from Valdosta State University, Tavia moved into a Collier Road rental house in Atlanta with three childhood friends from Clinch County and brother John very nearby. Between episodes of Friends, late nights at Have a Nice Day Cafe and epic weekend house parties, she held marketing positions at the Atlanta History Center and the Atlanta Business Chronicle. She married Ned Underwood, the love of her life, in 2001. In 2003, while she was pregnant with her son, Bo, she was diagnosed with primary pulmonary hypertension, a rare and progressive heart and lung disorder that at the time claimed the lives of patients within five to 10 years. Although Tavia seldom discussed her condition, she became an expert on the disease, living a full life while defying terrifying odds for 16 years. In 2006, Tavia and Ned's twin sons came into their lives through gestational surrogacy. From legal arrangements to surrogate selection to hundreds of tiny-but-essential details, Tavia bent the entire complex process to her will. While the in vitro process took an awful toll on her health, she was determined that Bo would not grow up an only child. Ned and the boys were Tavia's dream and the greatest source of joy in her life. She also treasured her extended family, from Crawfordville, Georgia, to Vancouver, British Columbia; her book club, neighborhood playgroup, NYO and Peachtree Presbyterian sports leagues, and children's school friends; and the memories she made with all of them. She loved to travel: She was energized by Boston and New York, but her special place was Fernandina Beach. She adored her rescue dog, Pete, who never left her side when she was home. She loved Georgia Bulldogs football, and seldom missed watching a game; although she was proud of the Dawgs' last two seasons, she often had to leave the room during tense moments, mindful of the effect of close games on her heart. Tavia was brave. She was honest. She spoke her mind and didn't mince words. She was loyal to her friends and family, who often sought her advice, and she always made things better for Ned and the boys. She was a strong believer in Christ and never waivered in her faith, despite her condition. She is survived by her husband, Ned Underwood; sons, Bo, John and Ford Underwood; parents, John and Gayle Hughes; brother, John Hughes, Jr; and her extended Hughes, Chew and Underwood families. She will be interred next to her dear mother-in-law, Linda Underwood, during a family service at Arlington Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 1 o'clock at North Avenue Presbyterian Church, 607 Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30308. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, phassociation.org, or the Homerville United Methodist Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 145, Homerville, GA 31634. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary