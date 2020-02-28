|
IVEY, Teilynn Teilynn Yong Ivey, age 48 of Decatur, Georgia, passed Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Mrs. Ivey was born on February 18, 1972 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Kai Cheong Yong and Tamra Yong Acree. She moved to Avondale Estates, Georgia with her parents and siblings in 1973. Teilynn attended Avondale Elementary and graduated from Avondale High School in 1990. Upon graduation, she attended LaGrange College and later graduated from Tennessee Wesleyan College in 1995 with a B.S. in Human Learning and a minor in Business Administration. After college Teilynn enjoyed a career in Christian education and ministry in a variety of roles. Teilynn worked at Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Decatur, Georgia for eight years as a preschool teacher, after school program coordinator, and assistant to the youth program. She served as office manager at the Methodist Children's Home in Macon, Georgia from 2000 to 2002, and as office manager and Director at Preschool at the Heights (PATH) at University Heights United Methodist Church in Decatur from 2007 to 2014. Teilynn was an assistant teacher at Intown Community School from 2014 to 2016, and finished her career as office administrator at Mountain Park United Methodist Church in the Lilburn - Stone Mountain area from 2017-2019. Teilynn's family was the primary focus of her life. Prior to becoming a parent herself, she played an active role in helping her siblings raise her nieces and nephews. After meeting Dallas Ivey at Oak Grove UMC and later getting married in 2000, Teilynn and Dallas built their own family, first with the birth of their son Dash and years later with the adoption of their daughter Jane from China. With her family complete, Teilynn built a foundation of love and compassion to her children and others. She was the backbone of her family and loved supporting and attending her children's activities including soccer games and dance recitals. Teilynn was an active leader in her church and community. She served as School Council Chairperson and PTA Executive Board Member at Laurel Ridge Elementary School, room parent and 8th Grade Fundraising Chair at Intown Community School, and co-leader of Girl Scout Troop No. 12580. Teilynn founded the New Hope Sunday School Class and Trinity Sunday School Class at Oak Grove UMC and University Heights UMC, respectively, and served on numerous committees at both churches. Teilynn was recipient of the Harry A. Denman Award for Evangelism for the North Georgia Annual Conference in 2012. Survivors include her husband Dallas Ivey, son Dash, and daughter Jane. She also leaves behind her sister Kailynn Yong Boomer (Doug Boomer) and brother Waylon Yong (Merle Soodyall). Nieces and nephews include: Curran Boomer, Ken Boomer (Haruka Boomer), Kailey Yong, Alayna Yong, Bryson Yong, Adelyn Yong, Lawson Ivey, and Annabelle Ivey. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, from 5 to 8 PM, at A.S. Turner and Son's Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, Decatur, Georgia, on Saturday, February 29th, at 11 AM. Contributions in honor of Teilynn may be made to Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, 1762 Clifton Road NE, Suite 2400, Atlanta, Georgia 30322-4001, and University Heights United Methodist Church, 1267 Balsam Drive, Decatur, Georgia 30033.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2020