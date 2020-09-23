1/
Tenzil Dixon
DIXON, Tenzil H. Mr. Tenzil H. Dixon age 88 of Atlanta, GA passed away peacefully in his home of natural causes on September 16, 2020. Mr. Tenzil (Denzil) Hugh Dixon was born to the late William and Florence McGregor Dixon on September 30, 1931 in Saint Mary, Jamaica; and was one of twelve children. Tenzil (Denzil) Hugh Dixon was married to QuoVadis Jean Stanford Dixon for forty-one years until her passing in 1998. In 1957 Tenzil began his career with the Atlanta Journal and Constitution (AJC) as a paperboy, and from there, he worked his way up to management, where he later retired from after fifty years of service in April 2007. While working at the AJC, he established many friendships, and some became his best friends who are like family to him. In 1977 after meeting other Jamaicans in Atlanta, and having gatherings at his home, he and a few friends decided to establish the Atlanta Jamaican Association. As the Association continued to grow over the years, it is now the largest Caribbean organization in Atlanta, Georgia, of which Tenzil was a lifelong member, and served in various positions within the Association that included president, vice-president, and treasurer. In later years after retirement he became an avid walker, participating in various marathons, both domestically and abroad. He enjoyed walking around his community with his walking partner, Poochie (the dog). Tenzil loved his family and was always supportive and was willing to go the extra mile when called upon. Survivors include his one daughter Prophetess Mai-Lan Q. D. Bell, two grandsons Mr. James Denzil Bell (fiancee' Sandra Welcome) and Mr. Michael Lennox Bell, one sister Mrs. Normadelle Hunt, three great-grandchildren Lennox Bryce Daniel Bell, Ayonna Armwood and Dallas Jade Smith, and a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.



Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 23, 2020.
