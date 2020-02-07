Services
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
492 Larkin Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
(404) 522-8454
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Paradise Missionary Baptist Church,
1711 Donald L. Hollowell PKWY NW
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terence Cantrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence Cantrell


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terence Cantrell Obituary
CANTRELL, Terence Lee "Terry" Terence (Terry) Lee Cantrell was born on Jan. 13, 1962. He was a devoted and beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. After a valiant fight against cancer, he died at home on Feb. 1, 2020. Preceding him in death was his father, David Cantrell. Since the fall of 2019, Terry was on medical leave from his position with the City of Atlanta PD's License and Permits Unit. Terry resisted all thoughts of not returning to his position and his co-worker family. Terry loved sports especially football and golf. During football season, he would usually be found at his parent's home watching the game with his family. He is survived by his mother, Robbie Pryor Ray Cantrell, his siblings, Vanessa Cantrell, Wanda Cantrell, Darryl Cantrell (Rose), Michael Cantrell, Tanya Cantrell-Mitchell (Averell), nieces and nephews, Genvieve Cantrell-Simmons (Harry), AJ Mitchell, Jr., Kadeem Cantrell, Rashida Cantrell, Aisha Cantrell and a great-niece, Lotus. Terry's Memorial Service will be Monday, Feb. 10, at Paradise Missionary Baptist Church, 1711 Donald L. Hollowell Pkwy., NW; Reverend Dr. Charles A. Harper, III, Pastor officiating. Pastor, Eric Copeland, Eulogist. The service will start at noon. Family and friends should assemble at the church at 11:30 AM. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -