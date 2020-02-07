|
|
CANTRELL, Terence Lee "Terry" Terence (Terry) Lee Cantrell was born on Jan. 13, 1962. He was a devoted and beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. After a valiant fight against cancer, he died at home on Feb. 1, 2020. Preceding him in death was his father, David Cantrell. Since the fall of 2019, Terry was on medical leave from his position with the City of Atlanta PD's License and Permits Unit. Terry resisted all thoughts of not returning to his position and his co-worker family. Terry loved sports especially football and golf. During football season, he would usually be found at his parent's home watching the game with his family. He is survived by his mother, Robbie Pryor Ray Cantrell, his siblings, Vanessa Cantrell, Wanda Cantrell, Darryl Cantrell (Rose), Michael Cantrell, Tanya Cantrell-Mitchell (Averell), nieces and nephews, Genvieve Cantrell-Simmons (Harry), AJ Mitchell, Jr., Kadeem Cantrell, Rashida Cantrell, Aisha Cantrell and a great-niece, Lotus. Terry's Memorial Service will be Monday, Feb. 10, at Paradise Missionary Baptist Church, 1711 Donald L. Hollowell Pkwy., NW; Reverend Dr. Charles A. Harper, III, Pastor officiating. Pastor, Eric Copeland, Eulogist. The service will start at noon. Family and friends should assemble at the church at 11:30 AM. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2020