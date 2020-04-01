|
|
COX, Teresa Wilkes "Terry" Teresa Wilkes Cox, passed away peacefully at home in Atlanta on March 28th, 2020 at age 71, after courageously battling metastatic breast cancer since 2014. She was born in San Bernardino, California, graduated from Pacific High School in San Bernardino and the University of California, Riverside (UCR). She pursued a career in public health through much of her professional life working in STD control, health information programs, and programs focusing on women's reproductive health in Southern California, Miami, Florida, Port of Spain, Trinidad, and Atlanta, Georgia. A strong woman with clear ideas about what a woman could do, she was always prepared to demonstrate through her own actions that most limitations could be conquered if there was enough desire and faith to do so. More importantly to her family, she was a wife, friend, and life advisor to her husband Ross for almost 48 years, a caring mother and spiritual guide to her two sons, Mario and Nicholas, from their birth until her passing, and an anchoring force for her 7 siblings. A wise, gentle, and naturally mothering force, she made many friends over the past 40 plus years, helping them through difficult situations while providing practical wisdom and guidance mixed with humor based on her own life experiences. Besides living in several parts of the United States, she also spent extended periods overseas living at various times in Trinidad and Tobago, Kenya, Thailand, and Vietnam. She was known as a gracious hostess, welcoming international guests into her home and making lifelong friendships that have spanned different cultures on 4 continents and lasting many decades. She continues to live in the hearts of her family and the many others whose life she touched. Teresa is survived by her husband Ross, sons Mario, (Chananat) and Nicholas, (Tomas Espinosa,) one grandson,(Marcus), brothers Michael Wilkes, Mario Wilkes,( Ann), Steven Wilkes, Robert Wilkes, and sister Victoria Patterson ( Michael Patterson), and numerous nieces and nephews. No services are planned for this time, but a memorial celebration is being considered for later in the year at a time still to be determined.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 1, 2020