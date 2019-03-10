|
ENFIELD, Teresa Lee Teresa Lee Enfield, age 68, of Lilburn, passed away March 4th, 2019, at home. Terri worked in the Gwinnett County School system for over 20 years. Post retirement, she discovered her amazing hidden talent of painting. Terri became an award-winning artist, having affiliations with Atlanta Artist Center and Kudzu Art Zone in Norcross, GA. Terri is preceded in death by her husband of over 45 years, Doug Enfield, her parents, and one brother. She is survived by two children, Casey & Kimberly, two sons-in-law, Jon Ingram and Jack Brewster, four grandchildren, Molly, Carter, Jack & William, and youngest brother, Wayne Eagleson. A memorial service will be held on March 17th at 2pm, at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Lilburn. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Kudzu Art Zone is requested. Arrangements by Byrd & Flanigan Crematory And Funeral Service Lawrenceville GA. ByrdandFlanigan.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2019