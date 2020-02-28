|
|
LEE-MOMON, Teresa Celebration of Life for Mrs. Teresa Lee-Momon will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 1 PM, in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Westview Cemetery. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 12:30 PM on the day of service. She is survived by her devoted husband, Clinton Momon, Jr.; her loving daughter, Teresa Anna Momon; and a host of other relatives and friends. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2020