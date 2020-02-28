Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Lee-Momon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Lee-Momon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa Lee-Momon Obituary
LEE-MOMON, Teresa Celebration of Life for Mrs. Teresa Lee-Momon will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 1 PM, in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Westview Cemetery. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 12:30 PM on the day of service. She is survived by her devoted husband, Clinton Momon, Jr.; her loving daughter, Teresa Anna Momon; and a host of other relatives and friends. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -