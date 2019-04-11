|
|
HOLY, Terrell James Terrell James Holy of Tucker, GA passed away at the age of 58 on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Terry was born on December 9, 1960 in Atlanta, GA. Terry is preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Ruth Holy and his two sisters, Ginny Morgan and Sissy Holy. He is survived by his sister Janie Phipps, brother John Holy, brother in law Mike Morgan, 2 nephews, 2 nieces, 3 great nephews, and one great niece.There will be a Memorial service April 13, 2019 at noon at Floral Hills Memorial Garden followed by a gathering at The Grove once the service is over.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 11, 2019