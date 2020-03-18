Services
Arlington Memorial Park
201 Mt Vernon Hwy NW
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 255-0750
WILLIS (ALLEN), Terrie Terrie Allen Willis of Atlantic Beach, FL and Marietta, GA, CEO of J.W. Outfitters, passed away March 15, 2020 after a long illness. She was 63. Terrie Allen was born in Demorest, GA, and attended Brenau College. Early in her career, she worked for the State of Georgia Division of Family and Children Services. In 1986, she began working for J.W. Outfitters. In 1992, she became the majority partner and CEO of J.W. Outfitters. Terrie was known by her family, friends and neighbors for her enthusiasm, zest for life, joy of planning gatherings and abundant generosity. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, attending concerts and shopping. Terrie is survived by Jack, her husband of 34 years, father, Howard Allen and mother, Marie Allen of Demorest, GA, brother, Randy and sister-in-law, Freida Allen of Clarkesville, GA, step son, Mark and step daughter, Wendy Willis of Peachtree Corners, GA, step daughter, Kim and step son, Edwin Lewis of Louisville, KY, cousin, Paula Tench of Gainesville, GA, cousin, Kent Tench of Gainesville, GA, cousin, Fred Pitts of Demorest, GA, cousin, Linda Kovaleski of Fayetteville, GA, cousin, Rhonda Cathy of Woolsey, GA, cousin, Jep Palmer of Jonesboro, GA, and cousin, Denise King of Lawrenceville, GA. Terrie also had a deep love for her goddaughter, Zoe Wulz and her step grandchildren, Kendall and Meg Willis, William and Charlie Lewis. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 21, at 1:30 PM, at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The Salvation Army.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 18, 2020
