CLEGG, Terry John Terry Clegg, 76, passed peacefully after a long illness on February 9, 2020 with his wife of 26 years, Anne Barge Clegg at his side. He was born April 10, 1943 in Shreveport, Louisiana, and was a longtime Atlanta resident. Terry grew up in Hopewell, Virginia where he graduated from high school with highest honors. He was that rare college applicant who earned a perfect score on the SAT exam and was lauded by teachers as having "an IQ score that rivaled Einstein." He was offered a full scholarship from MIT but chose the renowned engineering program at Lehigh instead. He received a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Lehigh University and a master's degree in structural engineering from North Carolina State University. While living in Fort Lauderdale, he worked on colossal projects nationwide including the Carl Sandberg Village in Chicago. He relocated to Tampa where he was associated with the Weyerhauser Company and ultimately moved to Atlanta in the 1970's to start Extended Timber Construction, later renamed Tekton Structures. Terry masterfully designed and erected a multitude of churches, bridges, mausoleums and interstate visitor centers across the country. Regarded by many as the top in his field, Terry was often called on for the most challenging projects including an elaborate Middleburg, Virginia horse ring designed in collaboration with architect Peter Block. Throughout his distinguished career, he was highly respected for his honesty, insight, and unwavering belief in there "being no excuse for not doing a perfect job." When his wife launched the bridal fashion line Anne Barge, he channeled his versatile talents and acumen to guide in management and production for the company in its early days. His brilliance was only surpassed by his modesty, kindness, and generosity of spirit. Whenever he perceived someone was in need, he would move heaven and earth to help without fanfare or need for recognition. A consummate Renaissance man, Terry loved classical music, philosophy, religion and any spiritual discussion. His close friendship with Geoffrey Hoare, rector of All Saints' Episcopal Church, led to his own conversion to that faith. His dry humor and razor-sharp wit were legendary among his many friends and colleagues. His prized Bichon Frise, Jesse Jackson, was never far from his lap and a favorite among family and friends, particularly Ambassador Andrew Young. In later years, Terry and his Coton de Tulear, Doc Holliday, were nearly inseparable. Terry is survived by his beloved wife, Anne, his daughters Michelle Clegg (Sue Rama), and Sherri Clegg Jones (Keith), three grandchildren and two great granddaughters. He was predeceased by his father Joseph Willard Clegg, mother Pauline and stepfather Fletcher Spruill, nephew J. P. Barge, brother-in-law Tom Barge, and in laws Ada and John P. Barge of Cordele Georgia. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at All Saints' Episcopal Church with repast following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, 1762 Clifton Rd NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322 or All Saints' Episcopal Church, 634 West Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30308. Cremation services provided by Advantage Funeral Home, Lilburn GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020