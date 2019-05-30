GREER, Terry Terry Greer passed on May 27 surrounded by his loving family. Terry was born on July 27, 1949 in Harlan, Kentucky to Virginia and Eugene Greer. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He married his wife, Barb, 36 years ago and they shared the love of traveling ever since. Terry was a funny, big-hearted guy who loved to ride his motorcycle and would go on road trips with various friends. He was fascinated by anything military whether in reading, collecting or visiting battle sites and museums. His generous heart lead him to join the Shriners and he could often be seen rain or shine standing on corners collecting donations for their programs. Terry is survived by his wife, Barb (Ballard) Greer, son Allan Greer, daughter-in-law Erin, grandchildren Kelli McKenzie and Bryson Greer, brother Teddy (Della), sister Sharon (Darrin) Murphy, brother Tommy Manus (Jay); mother-in-law Pat Ballard, sisters-in-law Susan Ballard and Judy Maruszan, brother-in-law Todd Ballard(Robbin), and fur baby Gracie In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Longleaf Hospice 1160 Monticello St., SW, Covington, GA 30014 or s woundedwarriorproject.org/ , PO Box 758517, Topeka , KS 66675-8517 or K-9 for Warriors k9sforwarriors.org/K9s for Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Rd, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081 A celebration of life will be held July 27 (time TBA) at First Presbyterian Church of Monroe. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 30, 2019