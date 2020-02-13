|
LEWIS, Terry Eugene Terry Eugene Lewis, a resident of Smyrna, GA, died peacefully Feb. 1, 2020 from congestive heart failure. He was 77 years old. Terry was born May 21, 1942 in Pensacola, FL and graduated from Escambia High School in 1960. He is a US Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War and served on the USS Jamestown. He was discharged Dec. 18, 1969. Following his military service, he worked as an auditor for Munford, Inc. at Magic Market Convenience stores for 14 years in Pensacola then in Atlanta, GA where he moved in 1978. Terry met the love of his life, David Lester, in 1990. They lived together in Atlanta, then moved to Smyrna, GA in 2000. They were married Jan. 30, 2016. They loved to travel around the world. He was a devout Christian and a kind soul. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 2 PM, at Northside Drive Baptist Church, located at 3100 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers, please donate time or money to Lost N Found Youth, lnfy.org for LGBTQ youth, or American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 13, 2020