MASSAR, Terry Abe Terry Abe Massar, 74, of Atlanta, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on March 16th, 2020. Terry was so many things to so many people- devoted son, beloved husband, caring father, loving grandfather, coach, mentor and friend to all. Born to Abe & Louise Massar in 1945, Terry grew up in Atlanta's Home Park neighborhood. A State Champion Golfer for O'Keefe High School in 1963, Terry would go on to golf for his beloved Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and then later captained the golf team as a Senior at Georgia State University. After a stint on the PGA Tour, Terry moved on to other life pursuits, the most important being to provide for his family. While involved in coaching his son in basketball, he would fortuitously find his life's calling as Sports Director at Peachtree Presbyterian Church. For over thirty years, Terry's kindness, warm spirit and generosity impacted so many families through coaching and mentoring young children. Terry is survived by his wife Antoinette of 21 years, daughter Meredith Massar (Eric), son Todd Massar (Janet), stepson Jay Loyd (Tonya), stepdaughter Ann Marie Dobbs, sister Becky Massar Jones (Heyward), 3 nephews and nieces-Kenny, Kerry & Janet, 5 grandchildren-Ismail, Olivia, Chloe, Ryan & Maddie, and extended family. A memorial service will be held at a future time & date TBD.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 18, 2020