STRATTON, Terry Terry Albert Stratton, passed away peacefully from complications related to Alzheimer's disease on Saturday, the 23rd of November 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. Terry was born March 28 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to Gardner and Ramona Stratton. He graduated from York High School in Elmhurst, Illinois. He went to Northwestern University, was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and received a degree in Industrial Engineering. Terry received a Masters of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School in 1964. He moved to Atlanta, Georgia in 1965 where he entered the construction industry, starting Stratton and Company in 1968. Stratton and Company grew consistently; initially building industrial warehouses and strip centers but later tackling much more complicated projects such as college buildings, high rise office and condominiums and airports. Stratton was recognized as a leader in aviation construction. It's main client was Delta Air Lines for over 30 years. Stratton was also recognized by Engineering News Record as a top 400 contractor nationally for many years. He was active with the Atlanta Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, was a Founding Member of the Peach of an Athlete Banquette and received the Silver Beaver award for his commitment and service. He was a member of YPO. He received many other business awards for successful projects and charitable giving. He was a member of the Peachtree Road United Methodist Church and the Cherokee Country Club. Terry was passionate about his many business ventures, his family, golf, boating and his many Scottish terriers. Terry leaves behind his wife of 29 years, Dorie, two sons: Todd (Kathy), Jeffrey (Amanda), Betty (former wife and mother of his two sons). Grandchildren are Claire, Lauren, Ashley, Caroline, Graysen, and Jeffrey. He is survived by a brother, Scott (Ann) and a sister Marsha (Phil), and numerous nieces and nephews, and preceded by brothers Richard, and Craig, as well as a sister Janice. A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, December 5th at 2:00 PM at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Atlanta Georgia, with a visitation one hour prior. In lieu of Flowers the family kindly requests donations be made to: Emory University Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, 1762 Clifton Rd., NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 1, 2019