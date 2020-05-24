|
|
FRYE, Tess On May 21, 2020, Tess Nicole Frye passed away at the age of 38. She was born on November 28, 1981 in Greensboro, NC, and moved to Atlanta shortly thereafter with her parents. She attended Roswell High School. After high school, Tess earned her real estate license and pursued a successful career in real estate. Tess is survived by her mother, Mary Lepley, her father, Don Frye, and her dog Trip. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert Donald Frye III (Tripper). Tess is also survived by her grandmother, Betty Allen; her aunts, Patty Allen, Diane Allen, Sarah Allen, Beth Allen, Reta Frye, and Vickie Newbaker; her uncles Tom Allen, John Allen, Jim Allen, David Allen, Marc Frye, and Eric Frye. Her cousins include: Ethan Allen, Amy Allen, Jamie Woody, Tommy Allen, Taylor Allen, Hunter Allen, Lexie Allen, Melissa Fox, Rob Smith, Stephanie Russell, Mike Allen, Jessie Allen, Ashley Allen, Jamison Allen, Nick Allen, Ryan Allen, Dylan Allen, Vince Newbaker, and Sarah Frye. Tess loved the time she spent on her grandparents' farm in Kernersville, NC, playing with her cousins, picking fresh vegetables in the garden, and driving the golf cart around to see the animals. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Tess's honor to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). There will be no services at this time.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2020