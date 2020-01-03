|
|
DEAN, Sr., Thaddeus Thomas Funeral Service for Mr. Thaddeus Thomas Dean, Sr. of Ellenwood, GA, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, 1 PM, at Christ Our Hope Catholic Church, 1786 Wellborn Road, Lithonia, GA 30058. Interment Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Visitation today from 12 PM - 8 PM. Family Hour from 6 PM - 8 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc Rockdale Chapel, 1999 Hwy. 138 SE Conyers, GA 30013. (770)285-6673.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 3, 2020