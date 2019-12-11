|
|
MANNING, Thayron Jeanette " Ms. T." Thayron Jeanette Manning " Ms. T.", age 88 of Ellenwood, entered Heavens gates on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born on October 25, 1931. Viewing and family visitation will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 5pm-8pm at Horis A.Ward, 376 Fairview Rd, Stockbridge, GA. 30281. Funeral service celebrating her life will be Friday, December 13, 2019 at 12 noon, Bethel United Methodist Church, 245 Fairview Rd, Stockbridge, GA 30281 with burial immediately following in Fairview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, Thayron requested that donations be made to Bethel United Methodist Church in her name. Email [email protected]
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 11, 2019