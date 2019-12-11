Services
Horis A. Ward Fairview Chapel
376 Fairview Road
Stockbridge, GA 30281
(770) 474-1231
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Horis A. Ward Fairview Chapel
376 Fairview Road
Stockbridge, GA 30281
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel United Methodist Church
245 Fairview Rd
Stockbridge, GA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Fairview Memorial Gardens
MANNING, Thayron Jeanette " Ms. T." Thayron Jeanette Manning " Ms. T.", age 88 of Ellenwood, entered Heavens gates on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born on October 25, 1931. Viewing and family visitation will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 5pm-8pm at Horis A.Ward, 376 Fairview Rd, Stockbridge, GA. 30281. Funeral service celebrating her life will be Friday, December 13, 2019 at 12 noon, Bethel United Methodist Church, 245 Fairview Rd, Stockbridge, GA 30281 with burial immediately following in Fairview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, Thayron requested that donations be made to Bethel United Methodist Church in her name. Email [email protected]
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 11, 2019
