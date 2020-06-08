DUNN, Thelma Mother THELMA DUNN, 99, of Atlanta, GA, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Rev. Aquilla Dunn, Sr. and mother of the late Aquilla, Jr. and Ricky Dunn. She is survived by daughters, Barbara Dunn Price and Cynthia Dunn-Duhart. A graveside funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Monday June 8, 2020 at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Dr. SW Atlanta, GA 30310. The cortege will assemble at 10:00 AM at Turner Monumental A.M.E. Church, 66 Howard St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30317. SIMPSON & DAUGHTERS MORTUARY 770-942-2364



