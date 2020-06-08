Thelma Dunn
DUNN, Thelma Mother THELMA DUNN, 99, of Atlanta, GA, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Rev. Aquilla Dunn, Sr. and mother of the late Aquilla, Jr. and Ricky Dunn. She is survived by daughters, Barbara Dunn Price and Cynthia Dunn-Duhart. A graveside funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Monday June 8, 2020 at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Dr. SW Atlanta, GA 30310. The cortege will assemble at 10:00 AM at Turner Monumental A.M.E. Church, 66 Howard St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30317. SIMPSON & DAUGHTERS MORTUARY 770-942-2364

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
10:00 AM
Turner Monumental A.M.E. Church
JUN
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Westview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Simpson & Daughters Mortuary
6787 Forrest Avenue
Douglasville, GA 30134
(770) 942-2364
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

