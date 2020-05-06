Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Thelma Grundy


1926 - 2020
Thelma Grundy Obituary
Thelma Grundy, longtime proprietor of Thelma's Kitchen in downtown Atlanta, ran her restaurants with a family and egalitarian spirit from 1968 to 2014.

Her remarkable career spanned six locations, as she packed up, moved and started over every time "progress" and gentrification nipped at her heels. Grundy was considered the queen of Atlanta soul food. Thelma's Kitchen was a meat-and-three with few peers and a fiercely loyal clientele.

Thelma Grundy, 93, died April 18, 2020 from a head injury after a fall at home. She was buried at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta.

She was born Thelma Smith May 21, 1926, one of 10 children whose parents owned considerable farmland outside of Buena Vista, Ga.

Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 6, 2020
