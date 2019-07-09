KEATING, Thelma S. "Jackie" Thelma "Jackie" S. Keating, age 90 of Sandy Springs, passed away peacefully at her home on July 7th, 2019 She was born to the late Charles and Mattie Studstill of Eastman, Georgia on December 1st, 1928. She was a graduate of Middle Georgia College. Originally married to John Agnew Jr. and subsequently to Charles Keating. Jackie, as she was known, loved her family and close friends. She was proud of her independence, lived by faith, loved her church and Sunday school at First Baptist Church of Sandy Springs and was grateful to all the people at church who helped her throughout the years. She was also thankful for the support she received from both Senior Services North Fulton and the Dorothy Benson Center in Sandy Springs. She loved to line dance as well as retreat to her farm in South Georgia. She is survived by her four children: Carol Agnew Hittner, Gary Agnew, Randy Agnew, and James Keating. Five grandchildren; Ian Agnew, Ryan Agnew, Steven Agnew, Ainsley Keating, and Will Keating. Her son-in-law Carlos Parra, daughter-in-laws Alison Agnew and Amy Keating. She is survived by her brother Larry Studstill. She was preceded in passing by her sister Joanne Baggett and brother Charles Studstill. The family will receive friends and family at HM Patterson & Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Viewing will be held Friday July 12th at 1:30 p.m. followed by a service at 2:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Jackie's specific request was no flowers. Voluntary donations may be made to Senior Services North Fulton, Alpharetta, where you can specify donations to either Meals on Wheels or Transportation Services. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 9, 2019