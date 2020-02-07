Resources
SIMPSON, Thelma Mrs. Thelma C. Simpson, age 59, of Conyers, GA passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Thelma was born October 27, 1960 in Atlanta, GA, to Rev. Grady L. Sr and Kate Lawrence. A loving and humbled spirit, Thelma lived a fulfilling life as a mother, wife, sister, and friend. Her lifelong legacy will forever live on in the hearts and minds of those that she encountered. Thelma is survived by her husband, Bernard Simpson, Sr., five kids; Alonzo Simpson, Bernard Simpson Jr., Quantesha Simpson, Kevin Simpson, and Melissa Simpson, four grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends. Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; Rev. Grady L. Sr and Kate Wright Lawrence; and her son Corey Simpson, Sr. Funeral Services will be held privately at Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2020
