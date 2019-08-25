|
KAPLAN, Theodore G. Theodore Gilbert Kaplan, 89, passed away peacefully, August 24, 2019, at home with his loving wife and best friend of 55 years, Ann Zeider Kaplan. Ted was born in Hazelton Pennsylvania, and was working in the garment industry when he relocated to the south. As a young bachelor in Atlanta, he was fixed up with Ann, which began a love affair and exemplary marriage, as well as new fatherhood of two sons, Alan, 13 and Stan, 10 at the time. In 1968, Ted and Ann founded together, what eventually became Stag Parkway, a national RV supply company, where they worked until retirement. Ted took pride in his successful business partnership with Ann, but also enjoyed an immensely compatible relationship for worldwide travel, entertaining, theater, symphony, and friendships. He also loved meeting friends for lunch and playing golf with his buddies. Ted valued his Jewish faith, and was a longtime member of Ahavath Achim Congregation, and he along with Ann, supported many Jewish causes, including the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta. However, Ted's greatest joy was being with his loving and adoring family. Ted is survived by his wife, Ann, his sons and daughters-in-law, Alan and Betty Sunshine, Stan and Luci Sunshine; his grandchildren: Michael and Maya Sunshine, Justin and Jennifer Sunshine, Marshall Sunshine, and Blake and Adam Leiber; and greatgrandchildren: Ethan and Leo Sunshine, Leo Leiber, and Jackson Sunshine. He will be missed by all who knew him as a loving, humble, generous, and gracious man. We love you, Poppa. Donations may be made to Jewish Family & Career Services or . Funeral services will be Monday, August 26 at 9:30 AM at Arlington Memorial Park. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999. Sign the guestbook at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 25, 2019