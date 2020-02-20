|
|
PRINSEN, Theodore James "Ted" Theodore ("Ted") James Prinsen, age 77, of Stockbridge, GA, passed peacefully on Feb. 15, 2020. He was a swimming pool company owner and more recently a collector of Olympic and Coca Cola and World Cup Soccer memorabilia. He was often found at various pin and memorabilia club meetings. He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Prinsen and parents William and Shirley Prinsen. He is survived by his wife, Marianne, children, Evelynn Maddox, Susanne Prinsen, and Andreas Prinsen, grandchildren, Anna, Thomas, Amos, Chris, and Ellis, and siblings, Diane Amatore, John Prinsen, and David Prinsen. Condolences may be made at: https://www.cremationservicesatlanta.com/obituary/Theodore-Prinsen
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 20, 2020