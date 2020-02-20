Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Prinsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore Prinsen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore Prinsen Obituary
PRINSEN, Theodore James "Ted" Theodore ("Ted") James Prinsen, age 77, of Stockbridge, GA, passed peacefully on Feb. 15, 2020. He was a swimming pool company owner and more recently a collector of Olympic and Coca Cola and World Cup Soccer memorabilia. He was often found at various pin and memorabilia club meetings. He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Prinsen and parents William and Shirley Prinsen. He is survived by his wife, Marianne, children, Evelynn Maddox, Susanne Prinsen, and Andreas Prinsen, grandchildren, Anna, Thomas, Amos, Chris, and Ellis, and siblings, Diane Amatore, John Prinsen, and David Prinsen. Condolences may be made at: https://www.cremationservicesatlanta.com/obituary/Theodore-Prinsen
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -