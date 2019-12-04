Services
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Hoynowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Hoynowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Hoynowski Obituary
HOYNOWSKI, Theresa G. Theresa G. Hoynowski, 93, passed away December 1, 2019 at her home in Roswell, GA. Born in Scranton, PA to the late Stephen and Mary ( Szalai) Matics, she was a resident of Clark, NJ for over 60 years before moving to Roswell to be closer to her daughter. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles S. Hoynowski. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Owens, of Roswell, son-in-law Mark Owens, grandsons Mark Owens Jr. ( Jaclyn), and Richard Owens ( Kaitlyn), great-granddaughters Eleanor and Emmersen, and many nieces and nephews. Burial will be in Scranton, PA. Arrangements by Northside Chapel, Roswell, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome contributions to the St. Jude Hospital for Children, Memphis, TN, or Boys Town, Nebraska.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -