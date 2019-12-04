|
HOYNOWSKI, Theresa G. Theresa G. Hoynowski, 93, passed away December 1, 2019 at her home in Roswell, GA. Born in Scranton, PA to the late Stephen and Mary ( Szalai) Matics, she was a resident of Clark, NJ for over 60 years before moving to Roswell to be closer to her daughter. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles S. Hoynowski. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Owens, of Roswell, son-in-law Mark Owens, grandsons Mark Owens Jr. ( Jaclyn), and Richard Owens ( Kaitlyn), great-granddaughters Eleanor and Emmersen, and many nieces and nephews. Burial will be in Scranton, PA. Arrangements by Northside Chapel, Roswell, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome contributions to the St. Jude Hospital for Children, Memphis, TN, or Boys Town, Nebraska.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 4, 2019