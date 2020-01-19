|
HOYNOWSKI, Theresa G. Theresa G. Hoynowski, 93, passed peacefully from this life at her home in Roswell, GA on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Charles S. Hoynowski. Their 64 year long marriage was one of love and devotion. She moved to Roswell after his death in 2012 to be closer to her daughter. She was born on June 14, 1926 in Scranton, PA to Stephen P. and Mary (Szalai) Matics, who with her brothers Alexander, Stephen, Joseph, John, and Vincent, and sisters, Pauline, and Mary Shirley, preceded her in death. She was the cherished mother of Cheryl A. Owens of Roswell, mother-in-law to Mark M. Owens, grandmother of Mark Owens, Jr. (Jaclyn), and Richard Owens (Kaitlyn), great-grandmother to Eleanor and Emmersen Owens. She also leaves behind more than 20 nieces and nephews who brought great comfort to her in her last years, and many friends. Theresa worked for Western Electric in Clark, NJ for more than 20 years as a lab technician. She was proud to be part of the team that designed and manufactured components for the Bell System's underwater cables. But most of all, Theresa was a woman of uncommon grace and love. She was known for her bright smile, her laughter, and her loving ways. She rarely had an unkind word for anyone, and always had a joke to tell. Her advice, which was sought by many, most of all Cheryl, was always measured and true. The love she showered on her family and friends will stay with us forever. She will be missed more than she could ever imagine. In the last few years of her life, her health suffered many setbacks. The family would like to thank Robert Hoff, MD, her cardiologist, for his heroics in keeping her with us as long as possible. Theresa moved to Brookdale-Chambrel's independent living apartments after Charles' death. As her health declined this year, she transferred to their assisted living wing in July. At that time, she began to receive care from Kindred Hospice. Nancy Brophy, RN, and Lisa Graham, CNA treated her with compassion and concern. The staff at Brookdale's assisted living proves that angels do walk amongst us. Rachelle, Tina, Susan, Anna, Vantrese, Tamia, LaToya, LaTanya, Jasmine, Latisha, and Vanessa cared for our mother with dignity, respect and love. We will forever be in their debt for their kindness and gentle ways. A viewing for Theresa was held Dec. 6, 2019 at the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home in Dickson City, PA. The Very Rev. Richard Burke celebrated a funeral Mass on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at St. Ann's Monastery and Shrine Basilica in Scranton, PA. Burial followed at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton, where Theresa was laid to rest next to Charles, her Mooze. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Jude's Hospital for Children, Memphis, TN or Boys Town, Nebraska. Arrangements have been coordinated by Northside Chapel, Roswell, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 19, 2020