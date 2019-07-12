Services
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Resources
More Obituaries for Thermice BEVELLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thermice Jordan BEVELLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thermice Jordan BEVELLE Obituary
BEVELLE, Thermice Jordan A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday July 16, 2019, 11:30 AM, at the Jackson-Brooks Chapel in Aiken, SC. Mrs. Bevelle was born in Aiken, South Carolina in 1971. She was a 1989 graduate of Aiken High School and a 1993 graduate of Georgia Southern University where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism. Her background in print and broadcast journalism afforded her a 28-year career in communications. Mrs. Bevelle is survived by her husband, Everett Bevelle; a brother, Joseph Settles; and stepchildren, Joi Bevelle and Eversen Bevelle. Thermice's journey has returned her to her beloved Aiken, SC and her love of horses.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now