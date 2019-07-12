|
|
BEVELLE, Thermice Jordan A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday July 16, 2019, 11:30 AM, at the Jackson-Brooks Chapel in Aiken, SC. Mrs. Bevelle was born in Aiken, South Carolina in 1971. She was a 1989 graduate of Aiken High School and a 1993 graduate of Georgia Southern University where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism. Her background in print and broadcast journalism afforded her a 28-year career in communications. Mrs. Bevelle is survived by her husband, Everett Bevelle; a brother, Joseph Settles; and stepchildren, Joi Bevelle and Eversen Bevelle. Thermice's journey has returned her to her beloved Aiken, SC and her love of horses.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 12, 2019