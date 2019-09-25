|
|
PRATTER, Therone Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Therone Pratter will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, 12 noon at The House of Hope Atlanta, 4650 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA, 30034. His remains will lie in state at 11 AM until the hour of service. Burial 1 PM at St. Mark Cemetery, TY TY, Georgia on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Visitation Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 10 AM - 8 PM with wake service from 6 PM - 7 PM and Kappa Alpha Psi service from 7 PM - 8 PM at Gregory Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA, 30034. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 25, 2019