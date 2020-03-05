Resources
ALMOND, Thomas Mr. Thomas Almond of Atlanta, a retired truck driver with the U. S. Postal Service and The Atlanta Journal and Constitution newspaper , passed away on Friday, February 28 , 2020. A Memorial Service , celebrating his life will be held "TODAY" , March 5 , at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. He is survived by his wife Mrs: Barbara A. Almond; daughter; Ms. Janice Almond; son Mr. Emanuel Lunsford; grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. (404) 349 -3000, mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 5, 2020
