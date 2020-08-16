AHEARN, Thomas and Kevin Thomas (Tom) Richard Ahearn, long time resident of Marietta, Stone Mountain and Atlanta, Georgia and most recently of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on March 17, 2020. Tom, the youngest son of Thomas Theodore and Rose Inez (Rowan) Ahearn, was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania on December 12, 1930. He graduated from Altoona Catholic High School in 1949 and Penn State University in 1954. Tom also earned his Master of Education from the University of Texas in San Antonio, TX in 1962 and a PhD in Education from the University of Georgia in Athens, GA in 1968. He served in the Air Force at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas and Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, South Carolina. Dr. Ahearn spent his career in education and guidance counseling at Kennesaw Community College and then as the Director of Counseling from Georgia State University (DeKalb) Perimeter College where he retired in 1988. Kevin Ahearn, a long time resident of Sammamish, WA, who recently moved to Sierra Vista, AZ, passed away on April 1, 2020 after fighting cancer and kidney failure. Kevin, the oldest son of Thomas and Alicia Ahearn, was born on June 13, 1957 in Sumter, South Carolina. Kevin graduated from Georgia State University in 1980 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing. Kevin pursued a career in computers. Tom and Kevin are survived by daughters/sisters, Eileen (R. Wade Barfield) of Gleeson, AZ, Kathleen (David Barlow) of Coventry, VT, Marguerite (Jerry Bevers) of Elgin, AZ, son/brother, Patrick Ahearn of Woodstock, GA, and two granddaughters/nieces, Chastain Barber and Alison Barlow. Tom and Kevin were predeceased by wife/mother (Maria) Alicia Pelaez Isaza in 2010. Interment will be on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 at 11 AM, at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA. The celebrant will be Deacon Antonius Anugerah from Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store