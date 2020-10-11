1/1
Thomas Are Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARE, Sr., Rev. Dr. Thomas L. Rev. Dr. Thomas L. Are, Sr., died October 7, 2020, under hospice care at home. Born December 5, 1932, in Charleston, SC, to Ward William Are and Lorraine McClary Are, Tom dedicated his life and ministry to racial and economic justice, including peace with justice for the Palestinian people. Tom pursued his love for sacred music at Westminster Choir College, earning a Bachelor of Science. He earned his Master of Divinity from Columbia Theological Seminary and his Doctor of Ministry from McCormick Seminary. Tom was active as a PC(USA) minister for 43 years. He preached the good news of God's unlimited, unqualified grace to five congregations, including Shallowford Presbyterian Church from 1971-1992. Tom's work as an Interim Pastor guided eight congregations in his final eleven years of ministry. Tom is survived by his spouse, Jean Are, his children, Thomas L. Are, Jr., (Carol), Gene Are, Martha Are, and Jim Are (Angel), his stepdaughters, Jody Reedy Andrade (Billy) and Betsy Sawyer (Ryan), niece Kathy Are Parker (Kenneth) and nephews, Ward William Are III (Robin) and David Are, and nine grandchildren. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ward William Are, Jr. Due to COVID restrictions, a family-only service will be held at North Decatur Presbyterian Church, Saturday, October 17 at 11 AM. To view the service live on Zoom, please go to www.ndpc.org/memorial/. A private interment will follow at Shallowford Presbyterian Church. Memorial gifts may be made in Tom's name to Evergreen Life Services (els.givecloud.co), a ministry which serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities including Tom's son, Gene Are, and Jewish Voice for Peace (jewishvoiceforpeace.org/giving/).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved