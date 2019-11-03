Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 851-9900
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Catholic Church of St. Ann
4905 Roswell Rd.
Marietta, GA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Arlington Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Ash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Ash Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Ash Jr. Obituary
ASH, Jr., Thomas E. Thomas E. Ash, Jr., 49 of Marietta, died Oct. 31, 2019. Mr. Ash loved music, his friends and family and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Amy Ash; sons, Chase, Thomas and Camden Ash; mother, Pam Ash; sister, Anne Stroud; brother, William Ash; twin sisters, Krissy Quinlan and Kathy Henniger; and sister-in-law, Rachel Weisman The family will receive friends Monday, Nov. 4, from 6 PM - 8 PM, at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. The Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 11 AM, at Catholic Church of St. Ann, 4905 Roswell Rd., Marietta, GA 30062. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -