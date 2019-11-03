|
ASH, Jr., Thomas E. Thomas E. Ash, Jr., 49 of Marietta, died Oct. 31, 2019. Mr. Ash loved music, his friends and family and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Amy Ash; sons, Chase, Thomas and Camden Ash; mother, Pam Ash; sister, Anne Stroud; brother, William Ash; twin sisters, Krissy Quinlan and Kathy Henniger; and sister-in-law, Rachel Weisman The family will receive friends Monday, Nov. 4, from 6 PM - 8 PM, at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. The Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 11 AM, at Catholic Church of St. Ann, 4905 Roswell Rd., Marietta, GA 30062. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2019