ASSELIN, Thomas Thomas H. Asselin, age 77, passed away peacefully in his home October 16, 2019. He was born in Bellingham, MA. to Herve A. Asselin and Edwilda Kupnicki Asselin. He was raised by his mother in his Polish Grandparents home. Tom is survived by his wife, Willene Moseley Asselin, his daughter Allison Elizabeth Israel (Mason), and grandchildren Nevan Michael Black and Hailey Elizabeth Black. Tom started working at age 13 digging ditches with Uncle Pete, the plumber, and the work ethic carried on through high school as the valedictorian. Tom supported himself through ten years of college and three degrees....at one time co-opting with Gilbane Building Company and Dimeo construction in Providence Rhode Island. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Northeastern University and masters in Civil Engineering emphasis in Construction, from MIT. His master's thesis was published by the dept. of civil engineering 1966 and he was awarded the M.I.T. Tucker-Voss Award for Achievement in Building. In 1969, Tom received the Juris Doctor degree from Northwestern University. During that time he worked as an assistant project manager for Cabot, Cabot and Forbes one of the nation's largest developers in Boston. Tom then served in the U.S. army in Vietnam as a contracting Officer's representative and legal defense counselor. After serving in Vietnam he moved to Atlanta in 1972 to practice construction law with Smith Currie and Hancock. He then had his own law firm with friends. He retired from Smith Gambrel and Russell in 2011. Tom has spoken and published papers for various publications in the construction and engineering field. He was passionate about anything that was related to construction. He was an accomplished carpenter. His love of the game of golf came from his Uncle John, who was a pro and champion player at the New England golf club in Bellingham Massachusetts. He belonged to the Longboat Key Club Florida. The course he most loved for golf was at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in the Northeast Georgia mountains. After golf he would return to his home on Lake Burton to sit in his rocker with Lucy his beloved golden retriever at his side.......that's what Tom Asselin most loved! A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 22nd, at 2 PM, at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta on Peachtree Street. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta's Women's Transitional Center.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 18, 2019