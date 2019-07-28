Services
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
3:30 PM
Arlington Memorial Park
BENEDIKT, Thomas Thomas George Benedikt of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on July 25th, 2019. He was born in New York, New York on April 12th, 1943. He is survived by his wife, Susan Benedikt; his children, Dawn Benedikt (Bill Hoffman,) Glenn Benedikt (Karen,) and Craig Benedikt (Jean); his sister, Eva Benedict (Peter); grandchildren Ryan Benedikt, Meagan Pendley, and Tyler Benedikt; great-grand-child Asher Pendley; and nieces and a nephew. He was loved and will be missed by all. Funeral services are to be held 3:30 PM on Monday, July 29th, 2019 at Arlington Memorial Park. Arrangements handled by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 28, 2019
