Thomas "Jack" Blake Jr

Thomas "Jack" Blake Jr Obituary
BLAKE, Jr., John Thomas "Jack" Blake, John (Jack) Thomas, Jr. Jack Blake passed away on Jan. 30, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Kathryn Blake of Philadelphia, PA. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Diane Long Blake. After traveling throughout the Southeast, they had resided locally for the last 18 years. He is also survived by his daughter, Terri Buster of Vestavia Hills, AL and his son-in-law, Robert Garris, his son, Cliff Buster, of Dallas, TX and his daughter-in-law, Sherri Buster. Jack doted on his grandchildren Grey, Blake and Hayden Garris. Jack was a graduate of LaSalle University in Philadelphia, PA. He pursued a career in the insurance industry spanning 40 years with stops at Zurich American Insurance and American Safety Insurance Company. During his retirement, he enjoyed constructing model train layouts as well as building various craft models. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the or in Jack's memory. A visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, from 2 PM - 4 PM, at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, GA. 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 2, 2020
