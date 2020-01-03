|
|
A longtime Democratic lawmaker who represented Columbus in the Georgia state House for nearly four decades has died.
Former state Rep. Tom Buck, 81, died early Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 in hospice care, the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reported.
Buck was first elected to the state House in 1966 and served 19 two-year terms.
His funeral service will be Saturday, Jan. 4 in Columbus, according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary.
Read more about Tom Buck on ajc.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 3, 2020