Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Thomas Bryant "Tom" Buck III


1938 - 2020
Thomas Bryant "Tom" Buck III Obituary
A longtime Democratic lawmaker who represented Columbus in the Georgia state House for nearly four decades has died.

Former state Rep. Tom Buck, 81, died early Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 in hospice care, the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reported.

Buck was first elected to the state House in 1966 and served 19 two-year terms.

His funeral service will be Saturday, Jan. 4 in Columbus, according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary.

Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 3, 2020
