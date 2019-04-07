BAHIN, Thomas C. Thomas C. Bahin, 84, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on April 5, 2019. Tom graduated from the Georgia Military Academy and went on to graduate at the University of Georgia in 1957. He was an active member of All Saints' Episcopal Church. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, Lois J. Bahin, Sr. and Helen M. Bahin; brothers, Louis J. Bahin, Jr., Frank Bahin, Sr. and he is survived by his brother, Jim Bahin; and several nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and great nephews. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at All Saints' Episcopal Church at 11:00 am. A reception will follow at the church and interment will take place at Westview Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or you may donate in Thomas' name to All Saint's Episcopal Church, https://allsaintsatlanta.org/. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary