CALDERONE, Thomas Edward "Tom" "Mot" Thomas ("Tom" or "Mot") Edward Calderone, of Marietta, GA, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the age of 84. Tom was born to parents Angelo ("Gig") and Anita Calderone on July 7, 1935 in Youngstown, OH. He attended Niles McKinley High School and graduated in 1953. On March 31, 1955, he joined the United States Army and served overseas until his honorable discharge, having received the Good Conduct Medal, on March 25, 1957. He married Deanna ("Dee") Jean Pierce on Sept. 12, 1959. In June 1971, he relocated to Smyrna, GA with Deanna and their daughters, Lisa Ann and Robyn Elaine. In 1995, he moved to Austell, GA, where he and Deanna lived until October 31, 2017 when they moved to Marietta, GA. Tom was always full of life and love for the people around him. He loved to travel the world with Dee and they went on many memorable trips together. He also relished in visiting friends and family living in Niles, Ohio where he and Dee would road trip annually. His grandchildren were the light of his life over the past 25 years and he cherished spending time with them. He always looked forward to spending time with his friends at The Grille, where he went religiously every Tuesday and Friday afternoon for conversation and Keno. Yes, Tom will be sorely missed. Tom is survived by his wife, Deanna, his daughters, Lisa Ann Glover and Robyn Elaine Jernigan, and his grandchildren, Rachel Jernigan, Leigh Glover and Blake Glover. As were his wishes, he was cremated on Wednesday, Jan. 22, and his ashes will be scattered in the Gulf of Mexico from St. George Island, FL.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 29, 2020